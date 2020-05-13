Environment minister: 160 cases of river pollution during MCO

Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to media on his first day as environment Minister in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, May 13 — There were 160 cases of river pollution reported in which enforcement was taken during the movement control order period from March 18 to May 4, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said.

Of these, two factories have had their operations suspended, he said, adding that the first was a glove factory in Ipoh, Perak and the other an oil palm mill in Johor.

Action was taken under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, besides some 94 directive notices and 50 compounds issued for all these cases.

Tuan Ibrahim was speaking to reporters after launching ‘Ops Air Raya’, involving the ministry, the Environmental Department, and the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), an operation to ensure rivers remain free from industrial and domestic waste pollution from tomorrow until May 29.

Throughout that period, close monitoring and patrols will be conducted in all strategic areas with a high risk being polluted based on past records, experience and public information. — Bernama