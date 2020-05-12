Ismail Sabri: Barbers making house-calls ‘news to me’, not allowed

Barber shops in Subang closed during the conditional movement control order May 11, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today appeared surprised when asked about barbers providing haircut services privately at homes of certain VIPs, adding that such services are still not allowed.

In a press conference today, the Defence Minister said, “This is news to me. I myself didn't get the news about this.

"According to the rules, it is definitely not allowed. However, this is news which perhaps cannot be verified, and I too cannot give answers as to yes or no.

"Until now barbers or hair cut services are still under the negative list. So they can't offer services to homes, offices or in the saloons," he said.

This morning, Malay Mail highlighted that some barbers in the capital have taken to making house-calls in order to keep food on the table.

Malaysian Bumiputera Barber Association (MBBA) president TN Winda Mohd Tahir said it would be unfair of the government to put a stop to these house calls, claiming some ministers and police officers in Bukit Aman have contacted their members for the service.

In one case, he said the barber was even offered RM1,000 for a simple haircut. He did not divulge the details of these clients.

“If the government is not going to allow any hair cutting services, it should be across the board and be fair to everyone. Don’t call our members and ask them to provide their services on an individual basis.

“We’ve received reports that a minister offered one of our members RM1,000 for his haircut and even offered to get his driver to fetch him. One of them also received a call from a Bukit Aman boss asking him to provide haircuts for police officers,” he told Malay Mail.

