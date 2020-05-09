Police to use drones to monitor SOP compliance in public area during CMCO

A drone is used to spray disinfectant in Kampung Baru to curb spread of Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The police are now fully utilising the drone technology to monitor and ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the conditional movement control order (CMCO) are being adhered to by the public.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Air Operation (PGU) Drone Unit chief, Supt Rasha Azaldin Shafii said public announcement and aerial surveillance of public areas were being carried out as part of the government’s effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The drones are being deployed as usual but the focus now is on the SOP compliance because we want the public to obey the SOP, especially in maintaining social distancing,” he told Bernama today.

The use of drone technology was introduced in the first phase of the (MCO) and was used by the police and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) not only in monitoring public movements but also in spreading information about the MCO in Malay, Mandarin and Tamil as the drones were also equipped with loudspeakers.

Last Tuesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 15 government agencies including MAF, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Immigration Department have been authorised to ensure MCO implementation, enforcement and compliance.

He said the approach taken by those agencies is to advise the public and industrial sectors and to issue a warning if the compliance level was found unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, Rasha Azaldin said drone technology is also being used to help the General Operations Force (GOF) to conduct aerial surveillance on border and maritime areas.

“This is specifically to curb the influx of illegal immigrants into the country,” he said. — Bernama