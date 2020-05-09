Covid-19: Recoveries top new infections in Malaysia again, as 54 new cases recorded with 65 recoveries over last 24 hours, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia dropped today compared to the day before, with 54 new infections reported over the last 24-hour period. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The number of new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia dropped today compared to the day before, with 54 new infections reported over the last 24-hour period that ended at noon today.

Over the same period, 65 more patients have been discharged, bringing the total recovery count to 4,929 cases or 74.8 per cent of the total number of local infections.

A statement released by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that from today’s 54 new cases, 45 are cases recorded among foreigners and one imported case.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 6,589.

“With that, the total number active of cases still with the Covid-19 infectivity is at 1,552 cases,” the statement read.

Three of the new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said, were from clusters and localities under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

To date, 18 Covid-19 patients are currently warded in intensive care units with six of them requiring breathing assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported one more death since yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 108.

The latest death was a 74-year-old man who had a history of autoimmune diseases, hypertension and thyroid.

He had sought treatment on March 29, but died at 11.23pm last night in Melaka Hospital.

He was a close contact of local infection case number 1,276, who is part of the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering cluster.