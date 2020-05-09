CMCO: UTeM, KUIM sent home 181 students last night

File picture of UiTM students packing their belongings at their residential college at Kolej Perindu in Shah Alam April 25, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, May 9 — Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) and Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka (KUIM) sent home 181 students from various institutions of higher learning (IPTs) to Perak, last night.

UTeM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Raha Abdul Rahim said the university had sent 131 students including 127 from the university, the rest were from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and the Ibrahim Sultan Polytechnic.

“Students departed from UTeM’s main campus in Durian Tunggal at 9pm last night, to destinations around Perak namely Tanjung Malim, Tapah, Hilir Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Gerik, Taiping, Kerian, Manjung and Perak Tengah in 10 buses and one van,” he said in a statement today.

He said UTeM had completed four student repatriation operations in stages involving the southern zone, central zone, Sarawak and east zone.

KUIM vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Taib Dora said KUIM had sent 50 students from several state IPTs, namely seven from KUIM and the rest from Universiti Teknologi Mara Jasin, Manipal College, Politeknik Merlimau and Multimedia University to the same area at 9.30pm last night.

“Ten officials were appointed to accompany the students to the 10 district police headquarters involved besides ensuring that the buses and students complied with the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry,” he said.

Students are advised to keep in touch with their professors and work on their final assignments in lieu of the semester-end exams which was scheduled for March 16 to April 10, he said. — Bernama