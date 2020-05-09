Approved interstate travel applies nationwide, not just for KL, clarifies Ismail Sabri

File photo of Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Approval for Malaysians to cross state lines and return home applied to all locations and not only for journeys to and from the nation’s capital, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified today.

In his daily press briefing, Ismail Sabri stated that those applying to travel under the Gerak Malaysia application may travel to any state where they reside provided they clearly mention their intended destination.

“When I said other states I don’t mean only for Kuala Lumpur but as an example may be those staying in Johor but working in Penang, they can proceed to travel to Penang.

“So all application contain their intended destination, not just Kuala Lumpur but to other states as well,’’ he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri explained that the exemption for interstate travel is a strictly temporary measure for those stuck in their hometowns and villages to return to their permanent homes,

The exemption is only for four days, starting on Thursday (May 7) until tomorrow (May 10).

Today, Ismail Sabri also revealed that the police have established 121 roadblocks to monitor interstate travel and so far no unusual congestion is detected.

“At rest and recuperation (R&R) area, the situation is control and public compliance rates to

PDRM’s instructions during interstate travel are satisfying,’’ he said.