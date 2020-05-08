Prominent Islamic preacher Ismail Kamus dies

Datuk Ismail Kamus died at his residence in Ampang here at about 12.30am today. — Picture via Facebook/Ustaz Dato Ismail Kamus

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― A prominent Islamic preacher and founder of the Malaysian DarusSalam Islamic Medical Association, Datuk Ismail Kamus, died at his residence in Ampang here at about 12.30am today.

The sad news was confirmed through his official Facebook.

“Sadly, this is to inform that Tuan Guru Datuk Ismail Kamus died moments ago. Al-Fatihah," according to the Facebook posting.

Meanwhile, internet users began expressing their condolences and sharing the sad news on the passing of the preacher on the Facebook of Pusat Rawatan Islam Darussalam Malaysia.

Ismail, 72, was previously treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for heart attack and mild stroke, as well as lung infections.

He was Gombak Setia State Assemblyman for one term, from 1999 to 2004, and a former member of the PAS Central Committee.

Meanwhile, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, through his Facebook posting, also expressed condolences to the family and students of the deceased.

“The feeling of sadness filled the midnight air tonight during this Ramadan al-Mubarak with news on the passing of Ustaz Datuk Ismail Kamus. May Allah bless his soul, accept his alms and deeds, forgive all his sins and place him among the faithful," he said.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali , through his Twitter account, also expressed sadness with the passing of Ismail and prayed that the preacher would be granted husnul khatimah and rewarded by Allah SWT.

It is learnt that Ismail’s body will be taken to Masjid As-Sobirin, Lembah Keramat, here for the funeral prayer and then buried at the As-Sobirin cemetery. ― Bernama