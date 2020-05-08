Ismail Sabri tells supermarts not to force patrons to wear masks as not legally required

People buying groceries at NSK in Kota Damansara on Day 1 of the conditional movement control order, May 4, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — Supermarkets and shopping malls cannot compel patrons to wear facial masks to enter as wearing these is only encouraged but not mandatory, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

He said not wearing a facial mask was not an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, and cautioned establishments against stopping patrons from entering for not wearing them.

“I hope supermarkets and such do not take the law into their hands, by introducing something that is not in the law and against it,” Ismail said during the daily press conference.

However, the minister added the government encouraged the public to don face masks as a matter of self-protection, particularly for those who are symptomatic.

“My suggestion to supermarkets is to place masks outside their entrances, so that they can be sold to those coming in, encouraging them to wear the masks.

“Nonetheless it should be made optional, one should not be forced to purchase the masks in bulk. Leave it to the patrons and customers to decide for themselves,” Ismail said.

The police-led adherence operation task force has to date conducted 41,541 examinations nationwide to determine if the public obeys the Conditional movement control order (CMCO).

As of yesterday 3,832 supermarkets, 2,700 restaurants, 1,471 factories, and 752 bank branches have been inspected. Inspections were also carried out in 652 land transportation terminals, 78 water transportation terminals, and 90 air transportation terminals.

The taskforce has also inspected 20,221 private and 1,261 public vehicles on land, along with 1,309 public markets, 2,196 places of worship, 980 recreational areas, and 485 construction sites.

Approximately 15,351 personnel participated, including the police, the Armed Forces, the Peoples’ Volunteer Corp, the Civil Defence Force, the Immigration Department, the Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Department, and the labour departments of the respective local authorities.