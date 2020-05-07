Health D-G: 10 Covid-19 cases detected from new security personnel cluster in Cheras

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says a new Covid-19 cluster has been detected among security personnel of a shopping mall in Cheras. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — A new novel coronavirus cluster (Covid-19) has been detected among security personnel of a shopping mall in Cheras, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

From this cluster, 10 security personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, where nine are Nepalese and one Malaysian.

“As of noon today, these 10 positive cases were reported.

“Infection origins are still under investigation,” Dr Noor Hisham said during the Health Ministry’s daily briefing today.

He also confirmed that all of the Nepalese security personnel live in the same house in Cheras, and all those in the household have been screened.

Other shopping mall security personnel and workers who are close contacts have also been screened and tested for the virus.

“A total of 436 people have been screened where 10 were tested positive, 347 tested negative while 79 are still awaiting for their results.

“The Cheras and Titiwangsa district officer will be monitoring this cluster. All close contacts will also be screened and given health awareness education,” he added.

The Health Ministry today has reported 39 Covid-19 positive cases with 38 that are locally transmitted.

No deaths were reported today.