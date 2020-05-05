CMCO: MAHB adds new SOP as domestic air travel resumes

A KLIA safety officer wearing a mask at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has stepped up its standard operating procedures (SOP) by implementing additional precautionary measures to ensure the safety of passengers as domestic air travel resumes.

The new measures include making the use of face mask compulsory when entering the terminal building, the airport operator said in a statement today, adding that those without face masks would not be allowed to enter the premise.

“With the resumption of some domestic flight routes, we will be expecting some increase of passengers in the coming weeks.

“We would like to remind passengers to adhere to the safety measures that have been enforced at all our airports,” said MAHB, adding that it would facilitate the Health Ministry in carrying out rapid tests at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

MAHB said it has enforced limited entry and exit points at KLIA, where it has stationed its Aviation Security team to screen the passengers to ensure the use of the face masks as well as to check their body temperature.

The check points include the ERL entry from the north entrance and the link-bridge, Level 2 at the short-term car park of main terminal building as well as at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) main entrance and the [email protected] shopping mall.

MAHB also said only passengers with a valid flight ticket or boarding pass would be allowed to enter the terminal, and all meeters and greeters would not be allowed into the terminal.

For klia2 terminal, meeters and greeters are only allowed access up to [email protected] shopping mall.

“All departing passengers will have to go through temperature screening before being allowed to enter the terminal building.

“Passengers with a body temperature of more than 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be allowed to continue their journey,” it said, adding the one-metre gap must be observed while being in the terminal.

MAHB assured passengers that the airports have been disinfected, and sanitisation activities have been consistently carried out since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Just last week, KLIA underwent a full disinfection exercise by the local Fire and Rescue Department for both its terminals,” it added. — Bernama