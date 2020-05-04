Pikom welcomes reopening of economic activities under CMCO

A woman is seen choosing stalks of flowers at a florist in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) has expressed its appreciation to the government for reopening various economic sectors under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting today.

Chairman Danny Lee said the association had with engaged the relevant ministries to request and appeal for information technology (IT) support and services to be allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO).

“We met with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to explain that IT support and services are essential to keep businesses running during the MCO period.

“We are appreciative of the concern shown by the government, including the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and Ministry of International Trade and Industry, in assisting us in this (matter),” he told Bernama here today.

Lee said Pikom has advised its members to adhere to and comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the industry.

“Failure to comply may defeat the purpose of flattening the curve and may result in additional measures to be put in place,” he said.

Pikom would also like to urge all economic sectors that reopened today to practise caution and care, maintain social distancing and follow the restrictions appended in the SOPs.

Wherever possible, employees should be encouraged to work from home and provided with the necessary tools to remain connected and productive.

In situations where working from home is not possible, he said the employees would be required to work from the office.

Lee said companies whether big or small rely on stable IT infrastructure and applications to operate.

Commending IT staff who have been working tirelessly to ensure the systems are up and running, he said they were the unsung heroes who kept us connected during the MCO period.

“As the MCO may be extended further and the need to adjust to the new normal (in business and life), IT personnel will be even more crucial,” said Lee.

Pikom asserted that with IT support and services, technology remain available and accessible round the clock, allowing the economic sectors to continue to operate during the MCO.

Representing the Malaysian technology industry, Pikom has a membership of more than 1,000 active companies in a whole spectrum of products and services. — Bernama