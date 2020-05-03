MOH: Senior citizens most vulnerable to Covid-19, keep staying at home despite CMCO

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Ahead of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) tomorrow, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised senior citizens and those with non-communicable diseases (NCD) to stay at home since they are more vulnerable to Covid-19.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told his daily Covid-19 press conference that based on their study, the elderly is the most vulnerable group to being infected and killed by the deadly novel coronavirus, followed by those suffering from NCDs.

“Based on our mortality review on 99 out of the 105 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia, we have found that those in the age group between 61 and 70 have the highest death rate which is 32 cases or 32.2 per cent.

“The second largest age group belongs to those aged between 71 and 80 with 19 cases or 19.2 per cent.

“Even though we do not fully understand the Covid-19 pandemic, what is clear is that the infection and death risks increase according to age and to those with NCD such as heart diseases, diabetes, cancer and kidney problems,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

In light of the statistics, Dr Noor Hisham said it is clear that the senior citizens are the highest risk group and must be protected by all parties.

He added that following the MOH’s standard operating procedures (SOP) on social distancing and cleanliness among others are critical to ensure that the senior citizens are protected from the virus.

The good doctor reminded family members with the elderly at home to prioritise their safety by following the SOPs and avoid leaving the house as much as possible to reduce the chances of infection.

“Families that care for senior citizens are encouraged to maintain Covid-19 prevention measures because they have the potential to infect their parents or grandparents.

“They should quickly take their elders for treatment if they are ill, ensure that they have enough medical supplies and don’t skip any medical appointments,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He reiterated his advice that those aged 60 and above should avoid leaving their homes unless it is extremely necessary and to avoid the three Cs — crowded places, confined places and close conversation.

At the same time, the ministry has also decided to conduct Covid-19 screening to all workers and residents of senior citizen nursing homes in phases beginning with 17 Rumah Sri Kenangan and Rumah Ehsan under the Welfare Department.

“The Health Ministry is aware that there are nearly or more than 1,000 private nursing homes for senior citizens that are not registered under any Acts.

“The District Health Departments have been tasked to identify these nursing homes as well as Islamic religious schools (“pondok agama”) in their respective districts to ensure that the Covid-19 screening is holistic,” said Dr Noor Hisham.