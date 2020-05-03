Dr M thanks press in conjunction with World Press Freedom Day (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad thanks all members of the press for contributing towards a better world. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad thanks all members of the press for contributing towards a better world.

In conjunction with World Press Freedom Day today, the former Prime Minister posted a short video on his Facebook page to share the moment he had with the press.

In the post, Dr Mahathir also invited the public to share their moments and pictures with the press in the replies on his short video.

“The media fraternity are among the best that I have worked and interacted with.

“I would like to thank all members of the press for contributing to a better world. Keep up the good work! ‪#HappyWorldPressFreedomDay,” he said.

As at 3 pm today, the one-minute 30 seconds video had garnered over 1,400 likes and more than 70 comments on Facebook.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. Since then, it is celebrated on May 3 every year to raise awareness of the importance of press freedom.

The theme for this year’s World Press Freedom Day is ‘Journalism without Fear or Favour’. — Bernama