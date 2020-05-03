CMCO: Minister cautions businesses against rush to resume operations tomorrow

Saifuddin (centre) said what is important is for the community, especially the traders and workers, to remember that the MCO directives are still in place. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The government's decision to allow almost all economic sectors and business activities to resume operations tomorrow does not mean that all need to be reopened immediately with things are done in a hurry.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said it all depends on employers whether to resume operations tomorrow or after the end of the fourth phase of the movement control order (MCO) on May 12.

“We put tomorrow as the date to resume operations because we do not want the situation to explode on May 12. So it is best to grant this permission now (to prepare for the cnditional movement control order (CMCO)).

“Hence, it does not mean that every business will resume operations tomorrow but we are giving the date for traders, factories or companies to make necessary preparations as they have to adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said when appearing as a guest on the Borak Kopitiam programme on TV3 today.

He said this also due to the fact that it would not be easy for a business to resume operations as each sector has its own set of SOPs.

This includes taking time to prepare for the SOP compliance measures such as providing hand sanitisers, face masks and to train their employees on the required SOP.

Saifuddin said what is important is for the community, especially the traders and workers, to remember that the MCO directives are still in place.

“So, if you have to go to work, then go but must remember that we are still in the MCO period. Do your work with care. Follow the SOP,” he said.

In the event that CMCO did not work out as planned, Saifuddin said the government was ready to face any possibility.

He said the decision (to strike a balance between allowing business to resume operations and health care) was the toughest to reach, hence, it was decided with utmost consideration and care.

“In the event of a spike (in positive cases), emergence of certain cluster, we will declare the area as a red zone and will stop all activities in that area,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin announced on Friday that the government would implement the CMCO to enable most the economic sector and businesses to resume