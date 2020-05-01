ERL to resume limited train services on Monday

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking about the fourth phase of the MCO in Kuala Lumpur May 1, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) will resume a limited service schedule starting Monday following the announcement today by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to allow most businesses to re-open during the fourth movement control order (MCO) period.

ERL, in a statement here today, said they would also combine the KLIA Ekspress and KLIA Transit services into one from 6am to 11pm every day.

“Trains will run every 20 minutes during peak hours on weekdays, and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours, weekends and national public holidays.

“During the month of Ramadan, the afternoon peak hours will be adjusted to the 4pm until 6pm time band to allow plenty of time for the public to travel home safely for the breaking-of-fast and there will be no train services before 6am and after the last train departure at 11pm,” the statement said.

The statement also said that journey time between KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) would be 35 minutes (KLIA2: 39 minutes) and at KL Sentral, all departures and arrivals would be through the KLIA Transit Station.

Meanwhile, the limited service schedule would be carried out for a month and it will be reviewed and adjusted if necessary to suit the growing passenger ridership, the statement added.

“A new schedule will be published five days prior to implementation, after consultation with and approval from the relevant authorities,” it stated.

ERL had suspended its services from last April 4 after consulting with the relevant authorities when it recorded very low ridership numbers during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 to 31.

According to the statement, ERL had taken travelling safety measures during MCO including advising passengers to wear masks when boarding the train and encouraging them to use cashless system for ticket purchasing.

The company also said for the full train schedule and updates on the precautionary measures, passengers can visit www.KLIAekspres.com or KLIA Ekspres Facebook.

“For refund inquiries and further assistance, passengers can call our Customer Enquiry at 03-2267 8000 (Monday to Friday 8.30am-6pm local time),” it said. — Bernama