PM’s May Day address: Possible MCO exit plan in store?

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen during special interview at his office at Perdana Putra, April 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will make yet another special address to the nation tomorrow, this time in conjunction with Labour Day.

The timing of his address has led to speculation that he could disclose the government’s strategy to restart the country that has already been locked down for six weeks to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In Muhyiddin’s special address on the eve of Ramadan, he announced yet another extension of the MCO to May 12.

The government is under increasing pressure to either lift the MCO or at least allow yet more businesses to resume their activities, after many said they were in danger of insolvency as they have had no revenue since the start of the lockdown.

Trade associations have predicted that as many as two million Malaysians could lose their jobs soon unless there are urgent steps to address the halt of all non-essential activities during the MCO.

While new Covid-19 infections have remained in the double-digit range for over two weeks, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah continues to stress that any reopening of the country must be done gradually and in a controlled manner.

He repeatedly warned that Malaysia could not completely eradicate Covid-19 until a vaccine or cure is discovered, adding that the exponential growth that the country has avoided so far still remained a distinct possibility.

Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases grew to 6,002 today, while the death toll was now 102.