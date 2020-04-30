Ministry conducts online draw for 22 projects in Selangor

A live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the special Covid-19 stimulus package is seen on a television in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) today conducted an online draw for 22 pilot projects in Selangor under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), with RM1 million allocation.

The projects include eight village road projects(JPD); three social amenity programme (PAMS) projects and 11 Hardcore Poor People’s Housing Project (PPRT) in four districts namely Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor, Petaling and Sabak Bernam.

KPLB in a press statement noted that 554 contractors registered and applied online while witnessing the balloting results through the ministry’s official Facebook account.

Due to the ongoing implementation of the movement control order (MCO), KPLB said the usual practice such as site visits and the contractor’s physical presence, was not possible.

“The balloting sessions were held live on KPLB’s Facebook account. The process was done manually and witnessed by the contractor’s associations representative and the Ministry’s Integrity Unit. The draw results were also announced live,” the statement said.

Under the Prihatin initiative, the government introduced the Economic Stimulus Package (PRE) which includes several small rural projects implementation, where KPLB was entrusted as the pioneering ministry to conduct the online draw for JPD, PAMS and PPRT projects.

The Ministry of Finance has provided the standard operating procedure to execute online contractor registration for projects valued at between RM20,000 to RM100,000. — Bernama