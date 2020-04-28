IRB premises in operation throughout MCO

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — All offices of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), except for Revenue Service Centre and Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), have been operating with limited services under the movement control order (MCO).

IRB in a statement today said it was in line with the ruling that IRB is one of the government agencies providing essential services.

The services provided at IRB premises during the MCO period are as follows:

• Customer Service Counter

8am – 4pm (subject to the working days in each state)

• Stamp Duty Counter

8am – 12noon (subject to the working days in each state)

• IRB Payment Centres (Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching)

8am – 12noon (Monday till Friday)

• Tax operations (tax return, audit, investigation and others)

via telephone, e-mail or appointment (subject to the working days in each state)

• ezHASiL

24 hours

• Telephone calls

a) Hasil Care Line:

9am – 4.30pm (Sunday till Friday)

b) IRB office:

9am – 4.30pm (subject to the working days in each state)

IRB said the counter service not provided at IRB branches during the MCO period was for e-Filing, Cost of Living Aid (BSH), Bantuan Prihatin National (BPN) and Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP).

During the MCO period, IRB said it received a high number of phone calls, emails and online applications, especially with regard to Bantuan Prihatin National (BPN) and taxation operations.

“Despite some inevitable obstacles, every request and inquiry received will be followed up as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Taxpayers can also find out more about tax matters during MCO by visiting the official IRB portal at www.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama