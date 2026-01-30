KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Malaysia has been lovingly roasted by Thailand — and honestly, Malaysians are taking it like champs.

In a riotous Facebook post by My Thailand on January 28, the page poked fun at Malaysian tourists who apparently descend upon the kingdom not for culture or temples, but for their true passion: pillaging 7-Eleven like it’s a national sport.

It claimed staff at the popular convenience store allegedly watched as one family moved with military precision, sweeping up Meiji Banana Milk, CP sausages and every Ham & Cheese Toastie in sight.

“You looked at the Ham & Cheese Toasted Sandwich like it was a Michelin-star meal,” the post joked, adding that the haul “looks like you are preparing for a zombie apocalypse back in Kuala Lumpur.”

The page then lobbed a brutal dairy question: “Is there a famine in Malaysia that we don’t know about? Why do you need 40 bottles of milk for a two-day trip?”

Driving habits came under fire too, with My Thailand claiming some Malaysian visitors speed through Thai roads “like you are auditioning for Fast & Furious”.

And the street-food audacity? That hit a nerve.

“You sit down at a legendary Thai street stall… and you say: ‘Wah, this Tom Yam is okay only. The one in Damansara is actually more authentic.’

“Excuse me? You are in Thailand. This is the source code. Your Tom Yam is a remix.”

Malaysians jumped into the comments to roast themselves, with one user aiming a playful PSA at the Alphard owner: “Can please tell the Alphard owner, CP sausages are sold in Malaysia too. So next holiday don’t have to stockpile like it’s apocalypse mode… come back Malaysia to sapu!”

Another proudly confessed: “Guilty as charged we love the 7E… From Satun until Pattani we keep stopping at 7Es you guys are the best brothers and sisters.”

A third promised bigger looting ambitions: “Next time we also carry home your Ice Tea Machine.”

And a Malaysian expat in Phuket confirmed the chaos: “This is spot on! Lol!… It cracks me up looking at how my fellow Malaysians act every time they enter a 7-Eleven!”

Singaporeans didn’t escape either.

In another post on January 27, My Thailand took aim at Singaporean tourists, calling out their habit of performing “high-volume mental mathematics” at night markets and wiping down food-court tables like they’re preparing for surgery.

One line captured the tone perfectly: “You didn’t need to tell us you’re from Singapore, Jason. We heard the complaints from three blocks away.”

The post roasted the ritual of “chope” — complete with the tragic tissue packet — and the obsession with cleanliness, humidity complaints and portable fans.

My Thailand’s verdict: if you can’t handle the chaos, “go back home, pay S$25 for your chicken rice, and enjoy it in a silence so sterile you can hear your own bank account draining.”

Despite the sharp jokes, the tone remains affectionate — a neighbour teasing a neighbour for being, well, extremely themselves.

My Thailand ends the Malaysian roast with a sign-off that feels both scolding and soft: “Enjoy your weekend shopping spree. But please, drive safe, and leave one bottle of milk for the rest of us.”