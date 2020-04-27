Report: Deputy health minister, Perak exco to be charged with violating MCO tomorrow

Several photographs of Datuk Dr Noor Azmi (centre) uploaded on Facebook showed his visit to a religious school in Perak. — Picture via Facebook/Saifuddin

IPOH, April 27 — Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive councillor (exco) Razman Zakaria will be charged with allegedly breaching the movement control order (MCO) tomorrow morning.

New Straits Times reported that the duo will be charged at the Gerik Magistrate’s Court, with Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain confirming the matter.

It is unknown if Razman’s son Muhammad Rifaat will also be similarly charged, nor others who were also present at the event.

Dr Noor Azmi had reportedly uploaded several photographs on Facebook earlier this month of his visit to a religious school in Perak, with the matter going viral with online users reportedly claiming that he had breached the MCO.

Muhammad Rifaat had previously claimed both he and his father were not fined or arrested by the police over the lunch gathering, explaining that they went home after police recorded their statements.

Dr Noor Azmi’s personal assistant also confirmed that the Bagan Serai MP will be charged in court tomorrow for violating the MCO.

“Yes, it is true. He (Dr Noor Azmi) will be at the court at 9.30am tomorrow,” he told Malay Mail.

Dr Noor Azmi and Razman, who is the State Education, Human Capital, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society committee chairman, apologised publicly for their involvement in the gathering in separate statements.