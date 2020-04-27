Inland Revenue Board issues reminder on April 30 deadline for BPN application, appeals

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

CYBERJAYA, , April 27 — All new applications and appeals for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) should be made by April 30, said the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

LHDN said households or single individuals who meet the criteria but are not listed or whose applications were not approved can do so through the official BPN portal at https://bpn.hasil.gov.my.

"Each new applications and appeals received will be processed starting May 2020. For approved applications, the lump sum payment will also be made in May," it said in a statement today.

For more information, applicants can refer to the BPN frequently asked questions uploaded on its official portal or click on quick access https://bpn.hasil.gov.my/ Download/Faq/BPN2020_(FAQ)_ BantuanPrihatinNasional( Kemaskini%2017042020).pdf.

People who have enquiries can contact Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas); or via HASiL Live Chat; feedback forms on LHDN’s official portal or Facebook and Twitter pages. — Bernama