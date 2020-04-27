Covid-19: Face masks now compulsory for all AirAsia passengers

Passengers without a face mask will not be allowed to board the flight, said chief safety officer Captain Ling Liong Tien in a statement on AirAsia’s website today.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — AirAsia Group has implemented new travel policies for its passengers in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, including requiring guests to bring and wear their own face masks before, during and after their flight, as well as during check-ins and bag collection.

Passengers without a face mask will not be allowed to board the flight, said chief safety officer Captain Ling Liong Tien in a statement on AirAsia’s website today.

Additionally, AirAsia has also revised its cabin baggage policy to facilitate social distancing, especially during embarkation and disembarkation, allowing only one piece of cabin baggage not exceeding five kilogrammes per guest.

Ling said this will help to minimise unwanted contact between guest and another guest’s baggage and vice-versa.

There will also be temperature checks at different checkpoints, including the boarding gates, he said, adding all crew members will be required to go through temperature checks after every shift.

“Of course, social distancing will need to be observed, so there will be floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters and kiosks.

“Another safety precaution will be alternate check-in counters to ensure sufficient distance, and we are also working to have contactless check-in processes as well,” he said.

Ling said cabin crews are required to wear protective equipment in the aircraft, including masks and gloves.

He said the production staff will be monitored according to the Covid-19 guidelines and cabin crew handling menu items will be required to wear disposable gloves.

“Moreover, our cabin crew are all trained with procedures on how to manage suspected patients or passengers who are unwell on board.

“Safety is the most crucial component of the aviation industry, and we will definitely continue to strive towards ensuring that this ever-important mode of connectivity meets all required health and safety standards for both our employees and our guests,” he added. — Bernama