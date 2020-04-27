Asia Media founder sought by Securities Commission over money laundering offences

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Securities Commission (SC) has issued a call for assistance from the public to establish the whereabouts of a wanted person in connection with offences under anti-money laundering laws.

In a statement today, SC said Wong Shee Kai also known as Ricky Wong was wanted under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

The search today followed a warrant of arrest issued against Wong by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Dec 27 last year, for failing to appear before the SC’s investigating officer as required under the law.

“If found to be in breach of Section 32 (3)(a) of the anti-money laundering law, Wong will, upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM3 million, imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both under Section 32(8) of the same act,” the statement said, adding they had also sought Interpol’s assistance on April 3 in finding the businessman.

Wong, who holds a Datuk title was the founder of Asia Media Group Sdn Bhd.

According to SC, Wong’s last known business address was the company office at No. 35, First Floor, Jalan Bandar 16, Pusat Bandar Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.

Those with information on his whereabouts are encouraged to call 012-3812497 / 012-9105362 or email the SC at [email protected].

The SC assured that information received from the public will be protected under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010. — Bernama



