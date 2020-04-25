Perak wants Putrajaya to allow operation of timber, other industries in state during MCO

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said with many activities halted during the MCO, it is affecting the state’s economy. — Picture courtesy of the Perak Mentri Besar’s Office

IPOH, April 25 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu wants the federal government to consider allowing industrial sectors that could contribute to the state’s economic development to operate during the movement control order (MCO), which is being enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said with many activities halted during the MCO, it is affecting the state’s economy.

One of the industries, he said, is timber as it would not involve many people.

“The timber industry, if not allowed to operate, will cause damage to the timber, and also there are orders, hence enabling the industry to contribute to the state’s revenue,” he told reporters after having “sahur” (pre-dawn meal) with frontliners at the roadblock at the Jelapang Toll here early today.

Also present were Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain and the State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin.

Ahmad Faizal said another industry that could be allowed to operate during MCO is the quarry.

“For the quarry industry, the state government is allowed to make decision and we choose to allow the industry to operate because it does not involve the public and (location) is far from residential areas,” he added.

On food contribution to frontline workers, he said about 7,000 packs of food are prepared everyday during Ramadan to be distributed to the frontiners through the district offices and Social Welfare Department for the breaking of fast and the pre-dawn meal. — Bernama