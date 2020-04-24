Zahid’s daughter summoned to Bukit Aman over alleged MCO breach

Nurulhidayah was hauled up by cops after a meeting with Deputy Environment and Water Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The police are expected to record a statement from Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid at Bukit Aman today over an alleged violation of the movement control order (MCO).

The eldest daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier confirmed the matter to Malaysiakini when contacted but declined to comment further.

Malaysiakini earlier reported that the police’s Classified Criminal Investigation unit was expected to record her statement at the federal police headquarters over her alleged offence.

Nurulhidayah had recently shared on Instagram a picture taken in Putrajaya following a meeting with Deputy Environment and Water Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

The photograph showed Nurulhidayah together with her husband and Masrizal.

All three were standing apart in the photo taken outside the ministry's building in Putrajaya, with Nurulhidayah describing Masrizal as "a dear friend" to the family.

Her posting drew public backlash after she was criticised for purportedly flouting the MCO.

In the comments section, Nurulhidayah challenged critics to file a police report against her.

Several other elected representatives and Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali have also come under scrutiny over the last few days over their alleged failure to comply with MCO guidelines.

Perak Education, Human Capital, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria and Dr Noor Azmi both issued public apologies for their involvement in a gathering as shown in a photo that went viral on social media.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had yesterday announced a further two-week extension to the MCO, that was set to expire on April 28, until May 12.