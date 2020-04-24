KL Wholesale Market now under strict control, says Annuar Musa

Malaysian army personnel patrol the locked down area of Selayang wholesale market in Kuala Lumpur April, 21 April 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market reopened its doors to the public today after undergoing cleaning and sanitisation processes over the past four days, according to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

However, he said the market is now placed under strict control with security forces monitoring the movement of food lorries and social distancing among the workers.

“All workers and lorry drivers are required to wear complete personal protective equipment (PPE) and enter the market according to the given schedule.

“They have to follow the rules. If not, we will cease the operation of the market again,” he told reporters here today after receiving donation of 100,000 pieces of face masks from China, which was presented by the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian, at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall here today.

The donation is for the Kuala Lumpur State Security Working Committee (JKKNWPKL) to distribute to the frontliners in fighting Covid-19.

The areas of Pusat Bandar Utara and Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market are currently placed under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) until May 3, and the residents, as well as workers, were not allowed to leave the areas.

“They are also required to undergo Covid-19 screenings and test, as well as a 14-day quarantine during the EMCO,” Annuar said. — Bernama