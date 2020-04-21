Penang to issue permits for home-based bakers, food and drinks sellers during MCO

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said there are now more entrepreneurs and home-based bakers who are selling baked goods and food items from home. ― iStock/Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 21 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is now calling for all home bakers and home-based food and beverage providers to register for a Business From Home (BFH) permit so they can operate legally.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said there are now more entrepreneurs and home-based bakers who are selling baked goods and food items from home.

“We want to legalise them during the MCO so that they can continue to earn an income during this period,” he said.

The BFH permit is only issued to small-scale home businesses during the MCO period.

Yew said there are only a few conditions the home businesses needed to comply with in order to obtain the permit.

The first condition is that the applicants must get a typhoid vaccination from any clinic, either private or government, and furnish proof that they had been vaccinated.

“This is the same criteria we fixed for all hawkers who applied for licenses from us,” he said.

The home business must also ensure the cleanliness of their kitchens, do not cause a nuisance to their neighbours and are low-risk businesses that do not affect their neighbours.

Yew said if there are complaints from neighbours on disturbances or cleanliness issues regarding the home business, the MBPP reserves the right to withdraw the permit immediately.

The permits, which can be applied online from elesen.mbpp.gov.my, are free to apply.

The BFH permits are in addition to several measures introduced by MBPP to assist local small traders and hawkers on the island.

A few days ago, MBPP introduced a MCO travel card for small traders to apply for their riders to deliver food and grocery items.

The card was to give the riders leeway to travel within a 10km radius from their business address.

MBPP had also introduced a Jom Beli Online platform for all hawkers and Ramadan Bazaar traders to sell their food online.