Deputy health minister says sorry for visiting tahfiz school, amid investigation for violating MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali today apologised for allegedly violating the movement control order (MCO), where mass gatherings are banned.

He also said that he had given his statement to the police for the investigation over his presence at a lunch event at a tahfiz school in Perak, that was said to not comply with social distancing requirements.

“I apologise and admit to erring in relation to my presence at the Maahad Tahfiz Quran Lid Dakwah Wal Imamah at Lenggong, Perak on Friday, April 17, 2020, after an official visit to the Lenggong Health Clinic,” he said in a statement.

