IGP: Investigation paper on deputy health minister who violated MCO to be completed today

Last Friday, several photographs Datuk Dr Noor Azmi (second, right) uploaded on Facebook showing his visit to a religious school had gone viral, with internet users saying he had violated the MCO. — Picture via Facebook/Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 ― The investigation paper on Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali who was said to have violated the movement control order (MCO) when he attended a lunch event at a religious school in Perak recently is expected to be completed today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the investigation paper will be submitted to the public prosecutor for further action.

“Investigations are still being conducted and (the paper) is expected to be ready today. All the cases which went viral such as this will definitely be investigated and action taken,” he told Bernama today.

Last Friday, several photographs Dr Noor Azmi uploaded on Facebook showing his visit to a religious school had gone viral, with netizens saying he had violated the MCO.

The media reported that Perak Police Chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said initial investigations found that Dr Noor Azmi had earlier viewed the preparedness of the Health Ministry staff in Lenggong in his capacity as Deputy Health Minister. ― Bernama