Perak exco's son denies being arrested and fined for violating MCO after attending gathering with deputy minister

IPOH, April 20 ― Muhammad Rifaat Razman, the son of Perak executive councilor Razman Zakaria, today clarified that he and his father were not fined or arrested by the police for violating the movement control order (MCO) during a gathering at a Maahad Tahfiz in Lenggong which included a deputy minister.

Muhammad Rifaat said the police have recorded their statements after a number of police reports that were lodged.

“The police asked us to come only to record our statements so that they can gather the information and submit it to the higher officials. After we finished giving the statement we went back home.

“The case is still under investigation and we will wait for the decision,” he posted on his Facebook yesterday.

Muhammad Rifaat, who is also the PAS Lenggong youth council chief, said police handled the case fairly and said all those involved in the gathering were called to have their statements recorded.

“For those who are not satisfied they can lodge reports to the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” he added.

On another Facebook posting today, Muhammad Rifaat said that the issue is more of a political attack rather than the matter of breaching the standard operating procedure of the MCO.

“Even the police who called us to record the statements understand that the issue was sensationalised due to politics,” he said.

On Saturday, photos of Razman who is Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, and other individuals together with a deputy minister at a feast held at a Maahad Tahfiz in Lenggong, was circulated on social media platforms.

Their action of violating the MCO was widely criticised.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, when asked by reporters over the matter during his daily press conference on that day, said the police will take action against anyone who flouts the MCO including VIPs.

Yesterday, Razman, who is the State Education, Human Capital, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society committee chairman, made a public apology for his involvement in a gathering as shown in a photo that went viral on social media.

“I apologise for my mistake. This posting is not my attempt to be exempted from legal action but to explain the real situation,” he wrote on his Facebook page.