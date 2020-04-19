Police nab salesman, college student in Ipoh for insulting Islam

Handcuffed suspects are seen at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex October 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, April 19 — The police have detained a salesman and female college student for allegedly mocking Islam in a video which went viral on social media recently.

District Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the 20-year-old first suspect was picked up at Taman Kledang, Menglembu near here at 11.15pm last night while the woman, who is also 20, was detained soon after that at Taman Silibin Ria.

“The man has admitted to being the person who was seen ‘praying’ in the video, while his friend has admitted to recording the video using her mobile phone at a homestay in Taman Lapangan Terbang before posting it on her Instagram account.

“The video recording was actually made on October 28, last year at 1.27am,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

A. Asmadi said initial investigations revealed that the woman had deleted the video, out of fear, after it became viral.

He said two mobile phones were seized and duo were being remanded for four days until April 22 to facilitate investigations under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948; Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955; Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

In the 28-second video, the man is seen making fun of Muslim prayers while his friends can be heard laughing. — Bernama