State govt’s tough measures to contain Covid-19 bearing fruits, says Sarawak DCM

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (right) speaking to reporters on the coronavirus infection updates in Sarawak, April 15, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, April 18 — Lawas and Matu districts have been classified as green zones from the yellow zones, bringing the total green zones to 26 out of 40 districts in Sarawak, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He also said Mukah, Sarikei and Simanggang districts have not reported any Covid-19 positive cases over the last 20 days.

“Mukah district has no reports of positive cases for 33 days while Sarikei and Simanggang districts for 22 days.

“This means that the measures taken by SDMC in tackling the spread of the coronavirus are bearing fruits,” he told reporters in SDMC’s daily briefing on Covid-19 situation in Sarawak.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said Kuching and Samarahan districts remained under the red zone category.

He said Sarawak recorded another six more positive cases today, bringing the total to 403 since the first case was registered on March 13.

The six cases were all from the Kuching district, and six patients are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He said 135 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) were reported today, bringing the total to 3,319.

He said out of the total, 2,824 have tested negative while 92 are awaiting laboratory test results

He said two positive cases in Kuching have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 57 cases.

“At the same time, a total of 304 positive cases are still being treated at SGH, the Youth Sports Centre at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Road and the Public Health Institute of the Ministry of Health at Km13 Kuching-Serian expressway,” he said.