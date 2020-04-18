Malaysian Relief Agency donates one million gloves for frontliners

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) has donated one million units of medical grade non-sterile gloves for the frontliners.

MRA’s president Dr Mohd Daud Sulaiman said this was made possible through contributions made by Hartalega Foundation.

“The gloves will be distributed to public healthcare workers throughout the country, especially to Sabah and Sarawak via the Royal Military Air Force who has offered free air logistics service,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, the MRA has also donated medical equipment in the form of personal safety equipment (PPE), face masks, head coverings, face shields, liquid disinfectants and gloves since the movement control order (MCO) was enforced.

“To date, MRA has distributed RM 2.5 million worth of medical and non-medical donations through 10 state MRA branches.

“The donations are a result of the Covid-19 Emergency Fund and the contributions from various foundations and corporations to fight against the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Dr Daud.

He said since MCO has been extended, MRA continued to donate basic food packs to the underprivileged who have lost their food supply after the MCO was enforced.

“A total of 8,000 families have benefited from this basic food pack programme.

“The MRA would like to express their thanks to the Hong Kong-based Kuok Foundation for donating 3,000 basic packs of food to those in need.

“This food pack consists of rice, cooking oil, sugar, wheat flour, sardines and canned tuna along with soy water,” he said.

Other forms of donation include MRA’s partnership with Commerce Dot Com which provided 10,000 packs of hot packs for the underprivileged groups around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“The food packs are cooked daily by chefs from The Warehouse Café and distributed to the selected People’s Housing Projects (PPR). This service will continue until the end of the MCO,” he added.

Dr Daud, however, said that MRA is still in need of donations from individuals and corporations to help the agency fulfill the high demand for food aid.

“MRA aims to help 20,000 families and hope to help even more needy families across the country,” he said.

The MRA welcomes corporate and Malaysian partners, in general, to continue to assist the relief works by donating to the ‘Covid19 MRA Emergency Fund Account’.

Those who wish to contribute can do so via bank transfer at RHB bank account number 264245 0000 7270 or visit www.mra.my or fb Malaysian Relief Agency for more information.