Health D-G: Ministry mulls screening all food delivery riders for Covid-19

Health workers take coronavirus test samples of a food delivery rider at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre in Shah Alam April 18, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that health authorities are considering a move to screen all food delivery riders for Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said, what was certain, however, is that these Covid-19 tests will be made available at various government health clinics or private healthcare institutions where the riders can always get their tests done.

“At the moment, food providers must obtain approval from the ministry, that is the standard we have.

“If we look at food delivery riders, we will consider enabling them to undergo a health screening and they will only be allowed to deliver food if they are found healthy,” he said during a press conference here.

MORE TO COME