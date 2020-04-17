Johor to give cash aid for non-recipients of Cost of Living Aid, Prihatin

A man withdraws money from the ATM after receiving approval for the Prihatin aid package in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — The Johor government will provide cash assistance of between RM250 and RM500 to people who are not among the recipients of the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) or Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the assistance, which would also include the B40 group, would be implemented starting next week.

“In order to do so, applicants will be required to state their backgrounds whether they are self-employed, terminated or have a large number of dependents.

“Based on the information provided, they will be given a score to qualify for RM250 or another amount,” he said in a discussion on the Johor Fight Against Covid-19 programme which was aired live via the official Umno Online Facebook today.

Hasni said each applicant was also required to state how the assistance provided was to be delivered to them to facilitate the state government in handing over the aid.

“We (the Johor government) can make the payments through the bank accounts that they provide. Or, if they do not have a bank account, they can ask their village heads or penghulu for assistance to contact the District Office,” he said.

According to him, to safeguard the welfare of small traders like the Ramadan bazaar operators, he would also provide an incentive grant of RM200 to each of them to ensure that they were able to market their products online during the period of the movement control order (MCO). — Bernama