MCO: Shop assistant regrets rash action, apologises for insulting police

PENDANG, April 15 — A shop assistant who was sentenced to three months’ jail and a fine of RM10,000 for insulting the police on social media in relation to the movement control order (MCO) to curb Covid-19, today apologised to all parties, Nursahira Mohd Mizuar, 20, said she deeply regretted her action and was sorry for making rude remarks against security personnel who were on duty during the MCO which began on March 18.

especially the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“I apologise to all parties especially the police personnel. I regret my actions and I promise I will not repeat them and will adhere to the MCO until the Covid-19 issue is resolved,” she told reporters when met at her house here today.

The Alor Setar High Court on Thursday allowed Nursahira’s application for a stay of execution of her sentence pending her appeal.

Nursahira was said to have been furious with the police action ordering her to return home during a roadblock near Jalan Pendang-Kobah, Batu Tumukul in Pendang on March 27.

Nursahira was arrested and charged in court after uploading offensive communications on Facebook against police personnel which had gone viral and garnered public attention.

Nursahira’s case caught the attention of an entrepreneur, Muhamad Azlan Abdullah @ Ali from Besut , Terengganu who sympathised with Nursahira’s family and was willing to bear the legal cost, as well as pay Nursahira’s bail of RM5,000.

Muhamad Azlan said his decision to help Nursahira was not because he agreed with her action to insult the authorities, instead he wanted the incident to serve as a lesson to everyone not to utter offensive words to anyone.

“I decided to help because I thought maybe at that time (when insulting the police), Nursahira was unaware of the consequences, besides her father told that his daughter was ‘special’ and that no one can be rude to her as she will rebel in silence.

“In the current situation, the job of police personnel is very challenging and difficult in trying to contain the spread of Covid-19 and this is highly appreciated. So, I hope everyone will not speak harshly to them, instead let’s give our full cooperation to all the authorities,” he added. — Bernama