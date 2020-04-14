Bank Muamalat HQ, Jalan Melaka branch closed due to Masjid India area EMCO

Police cordon off Selangor Mansion, on Jalan Masjid India, with yellow tape after a spike in Covid-19 cases within its premises April 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd’s headquarters and branch at Jalan Melaka, here, will be closed following the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the Masjid India area from today until April 28.

In a statement today, the Islamic bank said customers could proceed to its nearest branch at Jalan Ipoh for their banking business or, better yet, use its online banking services.

It said the bank would keep its basic operations running to serve its customers who might need critical services.

“At this juncture, we would also like to assure our customers that our business continues to operate as usual, with minimal disruptions,” it added.

All of Masjid India and roads in its vicinity were placed under EMCO today. This followed the April 7 imposition of EMCO on two buildings along Jalan Masjid India — the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion. — Bernama