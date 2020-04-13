Cops arrest 62 Myanmar men suspected of participating in water festival during MCO

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said they were all arrested in a raid at about 2pm following an investigation and with the cooperation of the factory’s management.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Police arrested 62 Myanmar men suspected of being involved in a water festival in the compound of a factory workers’ hostel in Sepang today.

Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said they were all arrested in a raid at about 2pm following an investigation and with the cooperation of the factory’s management.

According to him, two of the suspects admitted to recording the event using their mobile phones and disseminating it on Facebook.

“Some admitted to attending the event and more arrests are being carried out to track the other suspects involved. Two mobile phones used by the suspects have also been seized,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, Section 22 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Yesterday, a 30-minute video went viral on social media showing a group of foreign workers dancing and singing to celebrate the water festival, better known as Songkran, and according to information on the video, they were foreign workers of a glove factory.

Their action received backlash from the public for violating the movement control order (MCO) at a time when the country was making efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama