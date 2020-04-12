Thai nationals stranded in Malaysia can return home from April 18, says Thailand

A passenger has his temperature checked due to the Covid-19 outbreak as he arrives at Phuket airport, Thailand March 9, 2020. — Reuters pic

PATTANI, April 12 — The Thai Interior Ministry is allowing its citizens who are still stranded at the Malaysian border to return if they meet the required conditions starting April 18.

A letter to the Thai Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary, Chatchai Promlert stated that Thai nationals would be allowed to re-enter their country via 23 border posts with 100 people at each gate daily.

The letter said that about 100 Thais would be allowed to return through the border checkpoint at Sadao in Songkhla and Sg Kolok in Narathiwat daily while 50 people are allowed at the Betong checkpoint in Yala, and Wang Prachandi in Satun.

“Those who want to return have to register with the home ministry of the province before leaving.

“Apart from that, they need to have the necessary health and travel certificates from the embassy or consulate office as well as the requirement to undergo a 14-day quarantine, it said.

Meanwhile, the Thai authorities are stepping up patrol in the Thai-Malaysian waters to prevent Thai nationals who are stranded in Malaysia to sneak in following the closure of all border checkpoints between the two countries.

Following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia, thousands of Thais who were working in Malaysia wanted to return home since March 23 when all nine border checkpoints between the two countries were closed.

It is learned that Thai nationals who were working without valid permit or overstaying in Malaysia have attempted to return illegally with fishing boats.

Pattani deputy Governor, Somnuk Promkeaw said marine police and Pattani Immigration Department are intensifying patrols to prevent Thais from returning illegally. — Bernama