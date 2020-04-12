Some 110 Malaysians stranded in Pakistan returned home yesterday

Malaysians departed from Islamabad on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight referenced as PK894, and arrived at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 11.20am (April 11). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Some 110 Malaysians stranded in Pakistan due to flight cancellations and travel restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 have safely returned home yesterday morning, said the Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The High Commission said all of them departed from Islamabad on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight referenced as PK894, and arrived at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 11.20am (April 11).

“Prior to this, following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in Pakistan on March 22, 23 stranded Malaysian citizens have safely returned to Kuala Lumpur via Doha with Qatar Airways which operated between March 25-29.

“The remaining 30 to 40 of our stranded citizens have decided to stay on in Pakistan, on their own accord, owing to personal or professional reasons,” said the reply statement to Bernama.

The statement said the stranded Malaysians in Pakistan which were identified in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi included businessmen, private sector officials, tourists and those visiting their relatives, as well as students.

It said since the enforcement of the MCO by the Pakistani authorities on March 22, all of the stranded Malaysian citizens have been in contact with the High Commission — either directly or through their family or group representatives — for various consular services or advisories, including a request for a list of suitable hotels in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

“We continue to request any short-term visiting Malaysian citizens in Pakistan to register with the High Commission of Malaysia — by filling up the online form at http://bit.ly/MalaysiainPakistan.

“Currently, 440 Malaysian citizens who are long-term residents in various parts of Pakistan have been registered with the High Commission,” it added.

The High Commission advised Malaysians to comply fully with the MCO and other regulations imposed by the Pakistani authorities, as well as to exercise the common practices of maintaining personal hygiene at all times.

“The (Pakistan) Foreign Ministry have extended continuous full cooperation, support and advisories to our High Commission and Consulate General in Karachi in our joint efforts to bring our stranded Malaysian citizens back home.

“We will not be able to do so without their timely assistance and interventions,” it said.

Malaysians seeking consular services can contact the Duty Officer of the High Commission at +923028443021 or email [email protected]. — Bernama