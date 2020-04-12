Domestic Trade Ministry to intensify enforcement during third phase of MCO

A police personnel inspects a passenger's travel documents during a roadblock in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will intensify enforcement during the movement control order (MCO) period.

The ministry in a statement today said inspections would be carried out at all levels including wholesalers, hypermarkets and retailers as well as sundry shops and wet markets.

High penalties will be imposed against lawbreakers, it said.

Meanwhile, it said a check at the Selayang wet market yesterday morning had recorded three offences for failing to display price tag and traders involved were compounded RM400 on the spot.

It also said that face masks and hand sanitisers are easily available now compared to before.

Any complaints can be directed to KPDNHEP website or by contacting hotline 1800 886 800, email [email protected], Ez ADU smartphone application, Enforcement Command Center (ECC) Putrajaya 03- 8882 6245/6088, or via Whatsapp at 019-2794317. — Bernama

