Covid-19: Barbers prefer short-term losses to worsening situation

File picture of customers getting a haircut at Slick Barbershop. Many barbers do not agree to the government’s decision to allow hairdressers to operate during the third phase of the MCO starting April 15. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 12 — Despite suffering losses due to the closure of their barber shops, many barbers do not agree to the government’s decision to allow hairdressers to operate during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) starting April 15.

Matt Barber Shop founder, Mohd Yusof Taib, 38, said he would rather pay monthly rentals for his 11 branches totalling RM25,000 despite having to shut all of them during the MCO, this to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic could be totally wiped out.

“I would rather bear short-term losses than to allow Covid-19 to spread and worsen the situation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Yusof who has branches across Terengganu and Kuantan, Pahang said the safety of his 60 employees, who would be at risk of Covid-19 infection while in contact with customers, was more important.

“In the meantime, the public can take their own initiative by cutting their own hair via Youtube tutorials,” he said.

“It would be better to buy your own hair trimmer which costs RM200. Although it may prove difficult at first, I would recommend the basic haircut,” he said.

Ahmad Tarmizi Abdul Rashid, 36, who owns two barber shops in Kuala Terengganu said barber services required hairstylists and customers to be in close proximity which could increase the risk of infection.

“As hairstylists, we dare not take the risk. We are not only concerned for our own safety but also our family as they could be exposed to the virus when we return home,” he told Bernama, here today.

Ahmad Tarmizi was also worried that the public would use this excuse just to get out of the house.

“Besides shopping for food, going for a haircut could also be used as a reason to get out of the house,” he said.

Retiree Mohammad Imran Bahar, 59 said he will cut his own hair although barbers were allowed to operate again soon.

“Thankfully I bought a hair trimmer several years ago. I won’t allow my two boys aged 16 and 14 to visit the barber during this MCO. I will cut their hair myself,” he said.

The Health Ministry yesterday suggested that the decision to allow several sectors to resume operations, including hair salons and barber shops, during the third phase of MCO, be temporarily suspended.

The Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) was reported today to have disallowed barbers from operating in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama