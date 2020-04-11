Agriculture Ministry to buy produce from vegetable growers affected by MCO

Tonnes of freshly-harvested vegetables have been discarded by growers at Cameron Highlands as they could not be transported to other locations due to the MCO. — Picture courtesy of Jason Kong

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The government will help vegetable growers in Cameron Highlands, Pahang and Lojing, Gua Musang, resolve the problem of a glut in supply during the movement control order (MCO) period, causing some farmers to discard their produce.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the ministry will send officers from the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) to both these areas to investigate the matter.

“FAMA will buy some of the vegetables while we will look at suggestions from various parties on how to deal with the remainder,” he told reporters after observing the operations at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) port in Tok Bali here today.

Che Abdullah said the ministry will open an operations room during the MCO period to resolve the problem.

“We hope that food producers are more creative in marketing their produce such as by selling online and providing delivery services,” he said. — Bernama