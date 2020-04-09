Minister: Medical supplies, PPE purchased by Sarawak govt arriving from China today

Dr Sim said the medical supplies and PPE will be distributed to all government hospitals in Sarawak soon. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, April 9 — A cargo plane, specially chartered by the state government, with 50 volumetric tonnes of medical supplies and personal protection equipment (PPE), has departed the Shanghai International Airport this morning, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

He said the A330 wide-bodied cargo aircraft is expected to arrive at the Kuching International Airport at about 3.45pm this afternoon.

“We would like to thank everyone for not just making the flight possible but also for the purchases of the very much needed PPE from China,” he said in a statement.

He also thanked the consul general of China in Kuching for facilitating with Shandong provincial government, the state Health Department, which handled all the purchases and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg for allocating RM10 million.

He said the medical supplies and PPE will be distributed to all government hospitals in Sarawak soon.

“The Sarawak government will do what is necessary to help the government hospitals in Sarawak as the wellbeing and safety of the people must come first,” he said.



