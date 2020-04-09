Azalina calls for new legislative initiatives post-MCO

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said speaks to media at Umno headquarters after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Former de facto law minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has called for creative changes after the movement control order (MCO) ends, including amendments to certain law provisions to safeguard Malaysians.

Taking to Facebook, the Pengerang MP also called for bipartisan political willingness and questioned if there would be more unity and solidarity among MPs to support supplementary budgets and new legislation initiatives.

“#COVID19 is crippling Global politics, economy and social structures leading to government-mandated lockdowns & #MCOs. These decisions, in addition to compulsory quarantine and travel bans can be challenged as unconstitutional, which seems unimportant in the face of #COVID19.

“The government must brace itself for inevitable legislative changes; eg. Employment Laws is a priority as it affects the lives of millions of people during #COVID19. Other laws include — Civil Law, Criminal Law, Insolvency Act, Companies Law, Local Government Laws etc,” Azalina, who is also a lawyer, wrote.

Azalina said that no responsible government can merely get by with business as usual and must instead take proactive measures with support from both sides of the political divide.

“Governance in times of #COVID19 demands for creative modification in the modus operandi of elected representatives, ie. Members of Parliament. How do we maintain democratic processes and uphold social justice?,” she asked, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic is teaching Malaysians how to survive a public health emergency and understand its impact on governance and law enforcement in times of crisis.

On Tuesday, in suggesting the number of Covid-19 infections has seemingly plateaued over the past few days, veteran politician Lim Kit Siang called on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to begin consultations and prepare an exit strategy to deal with the aftermath of the movement control order.

The DAP stalwart suggested that the government start looking at steps to handle things once the shutdown is lifted, stressing how the economics of a world post-Covid-19 is one anyone has yet to experience or endure.

He warned that lifting the movement control order too early would in itself adversely affect the situation, explaining how health experts have recommended an intermediate stage that will see schools and businesses reopen while still enforcing restrictions on public gatherings.

Lim again pressed his point that the government must conduct mass testings on those showing symptoms of the disease, saying it was vital to identify and isolate these patients early as part of their post-shutdown steps.