Khazanah contributes RM20m to fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Khazanah Nasional Berhad announced it was contributing RM20 million to support relief efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contribution will be channelled through the government-linked companies (GLC) and government-linked investment companies (GLIC) Disaster Response Network (GRDN) that is assisting the Ministry of Health and other groups in urgent need.

In a statement issued today, Khazanah managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan said the sovereign wealth fund was appreciative of the government, the GDRN, as well as all others involved in the fight against Covid-19, especially the dedication and sacrifice shown by those on the frontline.

“As an organisation and as individual employees, we’re pleased to do what we can to contribute to the overall resources that are being brought to bear against the pandemic. Many of us are already contributing a portion of our monthly salaries to this fight and I encourage everyone to do so if they are able to afford it,” he said in the statement.

Besides the RM20 million contribution, Khazanah employees are also contributing individually through an internal donation drive to support Covid-19 response and relief efforts undertaken by Mercy Malaysia and Malaysian Relief Agency.

Contributions are made via voluntary salary deductions and direct individual donations to the agencies concerned.

GLICs, GLCs and other private sector entities have contributed a total of RM51.5 million through the GDRN to-date, excluding the RM20 million contribution from Khazanah.

A total of 28 organisations comprising GLICs, GLCs and private sector entities have contributed to the GDRN.

Of the RM51.5 million in total contributions so far, RM42.6 million has been allocated to the purchase of medical supplies in support of MOH, while RM8.9 million has been spent on various humanitarian aid and assistance.