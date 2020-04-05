BHB, Bank Islam contributes RM1.6m to Covid-19 efforts

BIMB Holdings Bhd (BHB) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd have pledged to contribute RM1.6 million to Covid-19 efforts. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — BIMB Holdings Bhd (BHB) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd have pledged to contribute RM1.6 million to support various humanitarian and medical-related causes in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a joint statement today, they said BHB contributed RM1.0 million to #MusaadahCOVID-19 Fund -- a fundraising programme initiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) — to provide relief to Muslim and non-Muslim frontliners adversely affected by the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam, through its corporate responsibility arm, AMAL, has allocated RM600,000 for micro-entrepreneurs whose business have been severely affected by the pandemic, as well as for the Direct Relief Support Programme.

The Direct Relief Support Programme supplies food and necessities to universities, orphanages, old folks’ homes and homes for the disabled, as well as essentials and medical supplies to hospitals and district health clinics.

Bank Islam would also utilise the fund to purchase necessities and essential needs for hospitals nationwide.

BIMB Holdings and Bank Islam chief executive officer, Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a severe toll on the welfare of society and economic activities around the globe; more so on the medical fraternity and micro-entrepreneurs.

“The RM1.6 million pledge is part of our on-going efforts to assist the vulnerable and underprivileged communities who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“With all initiatives in place, we hope to be able to cushion the impact of the pandemic for everyone,” he added. — Bernama