Minister: Travellers from Sabah, Sarawak allowed to fly back for quarantine

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Flight passengers from Sabah and Sarawak are allowed to travel back to their respective states and be quarantined there after they transit in Kuala Lumpur, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a press conference broadcast live from Putrajaya, Ismail who is also defence minister, said that Sabah and Sarawak residents do not have to be quarantined in Peninsular Malaysia, and are allowed to continue travelling back to their respective states.

“Those who return back home in passenger flights, would land for transit in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), and after that will continue their flight to Sabah and Sarawak. We allow it.

“However, they will be quarantined in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I was made to understand in the meeting earlier, that the policy made by Sabah and Sarawak state governments, is that any of their residents who return from abroad, including from Peninsular Malaysia, will be quarantined, and that’s why we allow them to return with passenger flights to Sabah and Sarawak, because they would be quarantined in their respective states,” he said.

On Wednesday, The Star quoted Sabah state secretary, Datuk Safar Untong saying that Sabah natives who return home from overseas and transiting in Kuala Lumpur, would be required to be quarantined here.

Ismail had previously announced that all Malaysians returning to the country would be subjected to immediate isolation upon landing for two weeks, beginning today, in a heightened bid to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.