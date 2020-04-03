Covid-19: Carlsberg Malaysia announces RM1.5m funding pledge for safer schools

Carlsberg’s contribution will prioritise schools within areas designated by the government as Covid-19 red zones. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Carlsberg Malaysia, through its flagship community engagement project the Top Ten Charity campaign, has pledged RM1.5 million in donations to assist Chinese primary schools throughout Malaysia.

Beneficiary schools will receive a donation of handheld thermometers to monitor students’ and teaching staff’s body temperatures upon entering the school compound, and full disinfection services at high-risk areas such as handrails, canteens, classrooms, washrooms, libraries and laboratories when classes resume on April 15.

In a statement, Stefano Clini, Managing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, said, “This year, we are going the extra mile in meeting the immediate needs of vernacular schools by providing peace of mind to students and teachers via disinfection and preventative tools in light of the health and safety risks posed by the spread of Covid-19.”

“This effort echoes the Carlsberg Group’s initiatives in response to the global Covid-19 crisis including a RM60 million donation by the Carlsberg Foundation, the New Carlsberg Foundation and the Tuborg Foundation via extraordinary grants in support of scientific, economic and human efforts at a time when society is challenged by the epidemic, with recipients including three internationally-recognised coronavirus research teams.”

Chinese primary schools are encouraged to apply as beneficiaries of this initiative via their headmasters, who can submit applications directly to the respective state presidents of the National Union of Heads of Schools Malaysia.

Applications must be submitted before the MCO is lifted on April 15 and Carlsberg’s contribution will prioritise schools within areas designated by the government as Covid-19 red zones.

The Top Ten Charity campaign is Carlsberg Malaysia’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative which has raised over RM547 million since its inception in 1987, benefitting more than 640 vernacular schools.

For more information, potential applicants can contact Darren Boo of Carlsberg Malaysia at [email protected]