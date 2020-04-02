State secretary: Eligible Sarawakians to receive RM250 financial aid starting this month

Jaul said BKSS aims to reduce the burden of those affected by the movement control order enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, April 2 — State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion today said that 430,000 Sarawakians will each receive RM250 monthly for six months under the Sarawakku Sayang special aid package (BKSS) announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg on March 23.

Jaul said the list of receivers is based on Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients, which was approved by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in January this year.

“Therefore, there is no need to apply for BKSS,” he said in a statement.

He said BKSS aims to reduce the burden of those affected by the movement control order (MCO) enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Jaul said for BKSS recipients with bank accounts, they will receive the first financial aid on April 15.

However, he said for about 23,000 others who are without any registered bank accounts, they will receive the financial aid from the branches of the State Treasury which are nearest to them, on the 15th of each month until August 2020.